Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced that the quantum of total market borrowings by the state governments and Union Territories for the quarter October-December 2020 is expected to be Rs 2,02,242.35 crores an official statement read.

The proposed dates for borrowing will be weekly spread from October 6 to December 29.

The states who have confirmed participation will borrow amounts in varying degrees on these dates, the RBI said. (ANI)

