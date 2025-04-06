Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said that Home Minister Amit Shah provided guidance on the necessary steps to eliminate Naxals from the state during the meeting held on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "A follow-up report of the directives given in the December meeting was presented to him. Along with this, the steps forward and the campaigns to be taken ahead were discussed in detail. Along with this, the steps forward and the campaigns to be taken ahead were discussed in detail... The result will come out with more perfection..," he said.

On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence in eradicating Naxalism from the country by next year during his visit to Chhattisgarh. He noted that Naxalism is nearing its conclusion in the Bastar region and reaffirmed the commitment of the BJP government to eliminate the threat of "Laal Aatank" by March 2026.

"In the last three months, 521 Naxals have surrendered. A total of 881 Naxals surrendered in 2024. I assure you that those who surrender will be inducted into the mainstream. But those who continue to bear arms will be dealt with by security forces. Bastar is no longer a symbol of fear but of a future," Shah said while addressing a gathering at the Bastar Pandum programme.

"Agle March tak, hum poore desh ko is laal atank se mukt karne ka kaam Bharatiya Janata Party ki sarkar karegi (By next March, the BJP government will work to free the entire country from Naxalism)," he added.

Shah also recalled how political leaders were earlier discouraged from visiting the region.

"Leaders used to be stopped from giving speeches here. The Chief Minister would say, 'Don't go.' But now, we are celebrating Ram Navami and Ashtami with 50,000 Adivasi brothers and sisters," he added. (ANI)

