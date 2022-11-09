Thane, Nov 9 (PTI) Three passengers were injured when some unidentified persons threw stones at a local train in Maharashtra's Thane district, railway police said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Goa Rajashree 2000 Diwali Bumper Lottery Result 2022: Know Time, Prize Money, and Other Details, Watch Live Draw Winners List Here.

The incident took place at around 8 pm on Tuesday near Kalwa, they said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: Goods Train Derails Near Rajahmundry Railway Station, Nine Trains Cancelled (Watch Video).

The injured persons were taken to a hospital for treatment, an official said.

A case was registered against the unidentified culprits under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and efforts were on to nab them, he said.

A member of the railway advisory committee later met a senior railway police official here and demanded increased surveillance as well as action against the culprits.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)