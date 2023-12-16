India News | Stormy Debate in T'gana Legislative Assembly as Cong, BRS Engage in War of Words

Hyderabad, Dec 16 (PTI) The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Saturday witnessed a stormy debate on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's address with the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS indulging in a war of words over the track record of the two parties while in power, alleging 'family rule' and others.
BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, who alleged that the Governor's address was full of untruths and that he is "shameful as a member" to listen to such a speech, attacked the Congress that its rule in undivided Andhra Pradesh was marked by parched lands, hunger deaths and suicides.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy led the Congress defence, citing the alleged family rule, non-completion of irrigation projects, ignoring the families of those who sacrificed their lives for the cause of Telangana statehood, leak of question papers and other failures during the 10 years of BRS rule.
"... our government broke the iron gates of Pragati Bhavan (former CM KCR's camp office-cum-official residence). It is a government elected by the people. It is the people's government. Ministers did not have an entry to meet the Chief Minister then. Gaddar (folk singer), who gave a push to the Telangana agitation, did not have an entry. But, today, the government is ready to listen if minorities, Dalits, tribals, women, weaker sections say we have a problem," the CM said.
The debate on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's address on Saturday is the first debate after the formation of the third Telangana Legislative Assembly following the recent elections.
In a sharp attack on the Congress, Rama Rao, son of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, alleged that lack of electricity and water supply, dictatorial rule, emergency and attacks on state governments and unfulfilled 'garibi hatao' slogan were the order of the day during the 'Indiramma Rajyam' (the welfare rule of former PM Indira Gandhi promised by the Congress).
He also alleged that Telangana Congress leaders, in an undivided AP, kept quiet for the sake of posts and also when the then CM Kiran Kumar Reddy "refused" to give any funds to Telangana.
State Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar countered Rama Rao by saying a separate Telangana State was achieved with the Congress also fighting for it due to the belief that Telangana was discriminated against in the undivided state.
