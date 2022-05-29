Bhubaneswar, May 29 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday suggested to Indian Administrative Service (IAS) probationers to follow the ideals and dreams of our founding fathers and strive to achieve excellence in jobs and serve the nation with pride.

Patnaik said this while meeting a delegation of 181 IAS probationers and two probationers from Royal Bhutan Civil Service led by Radhika Rastogi, Joint Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie.

The LBSNAA team is on a four-day study tour to Odisha as part of their Bharat Darshan programme conducted by the institute.

“You are all entering a crucial phase of your life. The country has great expectations from young officers,' Patnaik said while welcoming them to Odisha.

Focusing on the 5T Transformative model of governance, Patnaik said that Odisha is fast emerging as a leading state in many fields.

“We have adopted a transformative governance model built on the principles of transparency, team work, technology and time,” he said.

The chief minister said Odisha's transformative initiatives across varied sectors like rural development, housing, skill development, sports, industrial development, mining, tourism, heritage conservation, road development, and many others.

Once known for poverty and disasters like cyclones, Patnaik said: “Today, we are recognised as a role model for disaster management across the world. We are a food surplus state and doubled the farmers' income in the last decade. There is rapid reduction in poverty in the state.”

Under Mission Shakti, he said, 60 lakh women have been empowered who have become part of a movement to bring about socio-economic change in our rural areas.

Similarly, Patnaik said, through Kalia scheme, the state has been able to directly transfer money into the accounts of farmers, including small and marginal.

With Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), he said, the state has walked an extra mile and given health assurance to citizens. While the health infrastructure has undergone a major up-gradation, the transformation of High Schools under 5T programme will bring a generational change in our students, he informed the probationers.

Referring to drinking water provision, the chief minister said Puri has become the first city in the country with ‘Drink from Tap' facility and now this mission is being taken to other towns in the state.

Patnaik expected that the probationers during their brief stay in Odisha, would be able to learn from some of these projects. He hoped all of them take back home fond memories of this beautiful state.

A short video on State's Transformative Governance was screened.

Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra said that Odisha is one of the fastest growing states and also best managed state as far as finances are concerned. Citing the success in Covid management, he counted the efforts like free treatment to all patients, Oxygen supply, and community engagement that made Odisha one of the best states with least mortality due to COVID-19.

Joint Director LSBNAA Radhika Rastogi said that experiential learning will have high impact on the learnings of the probationers. They would learn from Odisha's success in various verticals over next three days.

A probationer of Chhattisgarh cadre, Jayant shared his experience of the Bharat Darshan tour. He said they are amazed by the transformation in disaster management in the state that is registering near zero casualties in every cyclone now.

The officer trainees during their study tour will visit six districts, Dhenkanal, Angul, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar and Balasore and will have a first-hand experience of various welfare programmes, and development and livelihood schemes launched by the state. The probationers will also get an exposure to the state government's success in disaster management.

