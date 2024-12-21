New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) At least three schools hit by bomb threat emails have turned out to be a victims of their own students, Delhi Police has discovered.

One of the several schools that received bomb threats was Venkateshwar Global School, which received a threatening email a day after a mysterious blast occurred at the Rohini Prashant Vihar PVR Multiplex on November 28.

A police officer said the email was sent by two siblings enrolled in the school because they wanted the exams to be postponed.

During counselling, both students revealed that they had got the idea from previous incidents of bomb threats being made to schools, the officer said.

They were allowed to go after their parents were given a warning.

After the email was reported, police conducted a thorough check of the school and declared the threat to be a hoax.

According to another police officer, two more schools located in Rohini and Paschim Vihar were sent threatening emails by their students.

The reason was same – the students wanted schools to be shut.

In both matters, the students were allowed to go after counselling and warning their parents.

Bomb threats have sent more than 100 Delhi schools into chaos over the past 11 days.

Police have found that the emails were sent through a VPN (Virtual Private Network), making it tough for them to locate the perpetrators.

Since May this year, more than 50 bomb threat emails have targeted not only schools but hospitals, airports and airline companies in Delhi.

Police are yet to make any breakthroughs in these cases.

