New Delhi, December 21: Aam Aadmi Party leaders in Delhi, including Chief Minister Atishi, on Saturday rejected claims that Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has granted sanction to the Enforcement Directorate to prosecute party supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged excise policy scam. While no formal reaction was immediately available from the lieutenant governor's (LG) office on the issue, sources in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said it is yet to receive the sanction to prosecute Kejriwal in the excise policy case linked to money laundering.

"Reports of ED getting prosecution sanction (against Kejriwal) are false. Had the LG granted prosecution sanction, why isn't the ED showing its copy," senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who was also an accused in the excise policy case, asked in a statement. This is nothing but an attempt to divert attention from the "disrespect" shown by the BJP to Babasaheb Ambedkar, Sisodia alleged. Delhi LG VK Saxena Gives Nod to ED to Prosecute Arvind Kejriwal in Excise Policy Scam Ahead of Assembly Polls.

Atishi claimed reports about LG granting prosecution sanction are being spread solely to "mislead people and divert attention from real issues". Stating that the BJP should stop such "conspiracies", the chief minister said in a post on X, "If the LG has granted prosecution sanction against Arvind Kejriwal, why does the ED have a problem in making its copy public?" Sanjay Singh, AAP Rajya Sabha MP and also an accused in the excise policy case, claimed "LG V K Saxena has not granted any prosecution sanction", adding that the ED should make public if it has received any letter on this.

Meanwhile, BJP MP from New Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj, hit back at AAP claiming its leaders were "panicked" with the thought of Kejriwal's prosecution. "If the lieutenant governor grants permission to prosecute Kejriwal, corruption in the AAP government will become the main political issue, which 'Team Kejriwal' does not want before the (Assembly) elections," she said in a statement. "The truth is that cases against Kejriwal are already registered, and 'Team Kejriwal' is aware that this approval could expedite the ongoing cases against him, possibly leading to jail term for him in the near future," she claimed. Arvind Kejriwal Writes to Home Minister Amit Shah on Law and Order in Delhi, Seeks Urgent Meeting.

In March this year, the ED arrested then Chief Minister Kejriwal in connection with the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy (2021-22). He was released from prison on September 13 after the Supreme Court granted him bail.

