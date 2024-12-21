Mumbai, December 21: Portfolios were announced for the new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra on Saturday with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis keeping Home and Law and Judiciary departments and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde getting Urban Development and Housing and Public Work. NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has got Finance and Planning and Excise departments.

Portfolios were announced almost a week after the expansion of the Fadnavis-led government and almost a month after the assembly election results. Fadnavis has kept Energy (excluding Renewable Energy), General Administration, and Information and Publicity and departments not allocated to any minister.

Maharashtra has 36 Cabinet ministers including the Chief Minister and 6 Ministers of State. Among other leaders, Chandrashekhar Prabhavati Krishnarao Bawankule got Revenue, Hasan Sakina Miyalal Mushrif Medical Education, Chandrakant Saraswati Bacchu Patil has been allocated Higher and Technical Education, Parliamentary Affairs; Girish Geeta Dattatraya Mahajan has Water Resources (Vidharbha, Tapi, Konkan Development Corporation), Disaster Management; Dadaji Reshmabai Dagaduji Bhuse got School Education; Aditi Varada Sunil Tatkare got Women and Child Development and Manikrao Saraswati Shivaji Kokate has been allocated Agriculture department.

Fadnavis and his two deputies took oath on December 5. The Maharashtra cabinet was expanded on December 15 with 39 leaders taking oath as ministers. The cabinet ministers from the BJP include Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, Ganesh Naik, Mangalprabhat Lodha, Jaykumar Rawat, Pankaja Munde, Atul Save, Ashok Uike, Ashish Shelar, Shivendra Raje Bhosale, Jaikumar Gore, Sanjay Savkare, Nitesh Rane, and Akash Pundkar.

Shiv Sena leaders who took the oath on December 15 include Gulab Patil, Dada Bhuse, Sanjay Rathod, Uday Samant, Shambhuraje Desai, Sanjay Shirsath, Pratap Sarnaik, Bharatshet Gogavale, and Prakash Abitkar. NCP leaders in the state cabinet are Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Datta Bharane, Aditi Tatkare, Manikrao Kokate, Narhari Jhirwal, Mankarand Jadhav Patil, and Babasaheb Patil. Maharashtra Govt Portfolio Allocation: CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Portfolio Allocation to Ministers on Saturday Night or Sunday.

The six state ministers sworn in include BJP's Madhuri Misal, Pankaj Bhoar, and Meghna Bordikar, Shiv Sena's Ashish Jaiswal and Yogesh Kadam, and NCP's Indranil Naik. Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.

The Shiv Sena and NCP also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively. Mahayuti alliance consisted of BJP, Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar.

