Deoria (UP), Feb 20 (PTI) A police sub-inspector has been suspended in this Uttar Pradesh district for allegedly luring a woman constable to marry him and then raping her repeatedly, a police official said on Wednesday.

Station Officer (SO) of the Gauri Bazar police station Dinesh Mishra said Superintendent of Police (SP) Sankalp Sharma suspended Sub-Inspector Ankit Singh on Monday and efforts are on to nab him.

Citing the case registered against the accused on February 15, the SO said on March 2, 2020, Singh lured the woman constable, who was then posted in Azamgarh, to marry him and got into a physical relationship with her.

He had allegedly clicked an indecent photograph of her. The woman constable has also claimed that Singh had threatened to make the photo viral on social media.

Based on a complaint from the woman constable, a case was registered against the accused under sections 376 (punishment for rape), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Mishra said the medical examination of the woman constable will be conducted when she comes to Deoria in the next two-three days.

He added that the woman constable and the accused sub-inspector were known to each other.

The SP on Tuesday said the woman constable met him on February 9 and got her complaint lodged, following which the case was registered at the Gauri Bazar police station on February 15.

He added that the mobile phone of the accused is switched off, but he will be arrested soon.

