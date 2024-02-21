Mumbai, February 21: In a bizarre incident in Mumbai, a man fled the police station in Goregaon during the registration of a rape case against him. The alleged incident took place on Monday night, February 19, when the man was summoned to the police station after a colleague accused him of rape. The accused has been identified as Amol Borde, a resident of Goregaon East.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, police officials summoned Amol Borde to the police station after a colleague of his accused him of rape. When he arrived at the police station at around 9:30 pm, officers were in the process of registering an FIR against him under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

During this, the accused excused himself to go to the bathroom. The officer permitted him to go to the bathroom at the police station. However, the accused went unaccompanied and gave the officials a slip before fleeing from the police station. An officer said that Borde fled the police station when he found that he would be arrested.

When the rape accused did not return from the bathroom for a long time, the police checked the premises only to find him missing. They immediately launched a manhunt for him. Later, the police officials re-arrested him.

In a separate incident in Navi Mumbai, a man was booked for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman repeatedly after blackmailing her. Police officials said that the man and woman developed a friendship, after which he raped her several times between October 2022 and January this year.

