Patna, Jul 29 (PTI) BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday said he will take up the matter of a CBI inquiry into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and claimed to have obtained the consent of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in this regard.

The Rajya Sabha member, known for his legal activism, made the disclosure on his official Twitter handle, a day after the actor's father lodged a police complaint against Rajput's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Records 540 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Tally Rises to 19,419: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 29, 2020.

"I spoke to Nitish Kumar on phone. I praised the Patna police and the free hand he has given for the FIR and a thorough investigation.

"Since now there are two probes, I will initiate (sic) for a CBI probe. He said he has no objection but wants justice done for Sushant and culprits caught,” Swamy tweeted.

Also Read | Assam Forest Officials Seize Illegal Consignment of Exotic Animals in Silchar, Rescue Kangaroo, 6 Macaw Parrots, 3 Tortoises.

He also lambasted the Mumbai police for having "not got beyond inquest under Section 174 of CrPC" and alleged that the failure to lodge a criminal case "reveals the possible mindset of Mumbai police".

However, the Congress which is a coalition partner in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra, asserted that the visiting Patna police team will get all possible cooperation in the western metropolis.

It said law enforcers from both the places were working in tandem to ensure speedy justice in the case.

AICC spokesman and in-charge for Bihar Shaktisinh Gohil said in a statement that he has received "assurances from the Maharashtra chief minister, besides our state president and cabinet minister Bala Saheb Thorat and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh", among others, that "full cooperation will be extended to the visiting police team and relevant information will be freely exchanged".

Gohil also said the Maharashtra government was "very serious" about the case and the police there would like to make full use of any inputs brought by the Patna police.

"I will also urge the JD(U)-BJP government in Bihar to set up a hospital named after the young actor who ended his life at such a young age. It would serve as a memorial,” he added.

Patna-born Rajput (34) was found hanging from the ceiling of his Bandra residence on June 14. His suicide had triggered a debate on alleged nepotism and favouritism in the Hindi film industry.

Meanwhile, reports in a section of the media said the Patna police team got in touch with actress Ankita Lokhande, who dated Rajput for over six years till 2016.

PTI NAC SNS SRY 07292201 NNNNation zone, got its only goal from Pedro Bigas in the 60th.

Ramos had scored the first goal at the Alfredo Di Stéfano when it was inaugurated with an exhibition match in 2006.

"The truth is we are all thrilled to be back on the field again," Ramos said.

"We couldn't wait for the league to start again, to compete again, and the best way to do that is with a win."

Madrid is expected to play all of its remaining home matches at the Alfredo Di Stéfano because the Bernabéu will continue to undergo renovation work during the summer.

The club is likely to remain at the stadium for the rest of the season even if fans are allowed back before then, which the league has said is a possibility.

ATLÉTICO HELD

Atlético Madrid's struggles continued as its season resumed after being held 1-1 at Athletic Bilbao for its third straight league draw.

The setback kept Diego Simeone's team in sixth place, outside the Champions League spots.

The goals at the empty San Mamés Stadium came a couple of minutes apart late in the first half, with Athletic's Iker Muniain scoring in the 37th and Atlético equalizing with Diego Costa in the 39th for his first goal since last October.

During the celebration, Costa held the jersey of Atlético women's team player Virginia Torrecilla, who is recovering from brain surgery to remove a tumor.

It was the 13th league draw for Atlético, which has only two wins in its last nine league matches.

"We earned a draw at a tough place but we need to start winning three points if we want to stay in contention to qualify for the Champions League," Atlético midfielder Jorge "Koke" Resurrección said.

"It will be difficult if we don't start winning matches."

Atlético's last match before the break had been an away victory against Liverpool that eliminated the titleholders in the Champions League round of 16. But Atlético had drawn its last two league matches — against Sevilla and Espanyol — to drop in the standings and remain far from the leaders. It trails Barcelona by 15 points with 10 rounds left.

Atlético has the same 46 points as fifth-place Getafe and is a point behind fourth-place Real Sociedad, which drew 1-1 with Osasuna at home on Sunday.

Athletic, which had won two in a row before the break, stayed in 10th place. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)