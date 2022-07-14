New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday appointed its Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira as chairman of the All India Kisan Congress.

The post had remained vacant for about two-and-a-half years after Nana Patole resigned.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has appointed Khaira, MLA, as the chairman of All India Kisan Congress with immediate effect, a statement issued by the party said.

Khaira, who had been in AAP from 2015-18, had also been the leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly.

