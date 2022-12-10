Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu was on Saturday chosen as leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Himachal Pradesh paving way for his elevation as the new Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

The newly-elected MLAs had on Friday adopted a resolution authorizing the party high command to select the leader of the legislature party. A meeting of party MLAs was held here in the evening.

Also Read | Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu To Be New Himachal Pradesh CM, Mukesh Agnihotri His Deputy; Both To Take Oath at 11 AM Tomorrow.

Congress leadership had earlier in the day sounded that Sukhu will be the new chief minister after which supporters of state Congress chief Pratibha Singh had raised slogans demanding that she should be made the Chief Minister.

Himachal Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajeev Shukla, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Himachal observer Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Pradesh Congress Chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh, and several other Congress leaders were in Shimla to oversee the election of new leader.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Ink Thrown at Chandrakant Patil in Pune Over Remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule (Watch Video).

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said that the high command has chosen Sukhu as leader of the legislature party and Mukesh Agnihotri will be Deputy Chief Minister.

"Oath ceremony will take place tomorrow at 11 am," he said.

Sukhu, 58, lauded Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi after his election and said the party will fulfil its poll promises.

He said the new government will "bring change".

"I am thankful to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and the people of the state. Our government will bring change. It is my responsibility to fulfill the promises we made to the people of Himachal Pradesh. We have to work for the development of the state," he said.

Sukhu said he and Mukesh Agnihotri, who will be made Deputy Chief Minister, will work as a team.

"Deputy CM designate Mukesh Agnihotri and I will work as a team. I started my political career at the age of 17 years. I will never be able to forget what the Congress party has done for me," he said.

Congress won the assembly polls in the state and got 40 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)