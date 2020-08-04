Chandigarh, Aug 4 (PTI) There was no relief from sultry weather conditions in Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday, and maximum temperatures hovered up to four notches above the normal limits.

There has been no major rainfall activity in the region for the past few days.

Common capital Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 35.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal, according to the Meteorological Department here.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded a high of 38.2 degrees Celsius, up three notches against the normal, and Narnaul recorded a maximum of 36.2 degrees Celsius, up by two notches.

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius, up two notches against the normal.

Ludhiana and Patiala registered above-normal maximum temperatures of 34.7 degrees Celsius and 34.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

