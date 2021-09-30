Ranchi, Sep 30 (PTI) The High Court of Jharkhand on Thursday issued notices to the state chief secretary and the director general of police after the wife of BJP leader Sunil Tiwary, who was arrested from in a sexual exploitation case, filed a petition seeking CBI probe into the matter.

The bench of Justice S K Dwivedi also issued a notice to the senior superintendent of police of Ranchi in connection with the case.

Tiwary, a close associate of BJP Legislature Party leader Babulal Marandi, was accused of raping his domestic help, who belongs to a scheduled tribe, last year.

The case was registered in Argora police station on August 16 this year for offences under the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act. He was arrested on September 12.

The BJP leader's wife Lalima Tiwary has filed a criminal writ petition seeking a CBI probe. She alleged that her husband has been framed due to political vendetta.

In her petition, Lalima Tiwary claimed that ever since her husband had made statements in the Rupa Tirkey case, he has been targeted by the ruling dispensation.

Tirkey, a sub-inspector of police, had died allegedly by suicide in May at her government accommodation at Sahebganj.

The high court will hear the matter again on November 11.

