New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) It was a sunny day in Delhi on Wednesday as the maximum temperature settled three notches above the season's average at 23.8 degrees Celsius while the air quality continued to remain in the "very poor" category.

The city witnessed dense fog early morning which led to disruption in flight and train services.

According to the India Meteorological Department, "dense to very dense" fog is likely to engulf the national capital at night and early morning on Thursday and Friday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Thursday are likely to settle around 21 and 6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 380 at 4 pm on Wednesday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The minimum temperature on Wednesday settled at 7.8 degrees Celsius while a layer of thick fog early morning hampered flight and train operations.

Several passengers took to social media to vent their ire.

"Train Number 12192 (JBP NZM SF EXP) is facing an 8-hour delay without receiving priority from the railway," Sonu Chaurasia, a passenger, wrote on X.

Another passenger, Punit Sachan, said, "Train Number 14252 (ShramShakti Express) is delayed by 9 hours, turning a 6.5-hour journey into a significant inconvenience, especially for passengers with children who are now without water."

