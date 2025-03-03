Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 3 (ANI): The golden morning light dancing across the snow-covered peaks at Bhalesa in the Doda district creates a mesmerising spectacle on Monday.

Bhalesa in the Doda district is truly a hidden gem that comes alive at dawn. Its untouched natural beauty, with its rolling hills and snow-capped mountains, is a treat for the eyes. The region is covered in a thick blanket of snow after receiving heavy snowfall last week.

The villagers, drawn by the sun's rays, gather to marvel at the breathtaking landscape. The snow-clad mountains, hills, and trees glisten like diamonds, transforming Bhalesa into a magical winter wonderland. This area has become a popular spot for photography and nature walks.

Once blanketed with snow, the green trees now glisten like a white paradise.

The snow-capped trees, rolling hills, and serene atmosphere have created a picturesque landscape that is nothing short of stunning.

Earlier, the picturesque region of Bhalesa in the Doda district woke up to a mesmerising blanket of fresh snowfall, turning the entire area into a breathtaking winter wonderland on Saturday.

The snowfall, which has continued for the past three days, has ended the prolonged dry spell, covering the mountains, trees, and homes in a thick layer of snow.

The once-green landscape has been transformed into a stunning white panorama, drawing locals outdoors to revel in nature's beauty.

While the wet and soggy ground poses minor inconveniences, residents' excitement remains high as they enjoy the enchanting winter scenery.

With temperatures dipping below freezing, people have once again pulled out their warm clothing to combat the cold. The snowfall has not only added to the natural beauty of the region but has also brought joy and renewed winter spirit to the local community.

A local said, "There is a wave of happiness not only in Doda district but in the whole state. This snow has come after a long dry spell, and the surroundings have changed very quickly. All the green gold in the mountains has transformed due to the white blanket of snow." (ANI)

