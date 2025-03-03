Indore, March 3: A shocking incident of murder has come to light from Madhya Pradesh, where a man was killed after he refused to serve sev in Indore. The deceased was identified as Dharmendra alias Golu (30), an employee of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and a resident of Kulkarni Ka Bhatta. The unfortunate incident occurred around midnight on Friday, February 28, in the Pardesipura area.

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, on the day of the incident, Dharmendra brought sev-nukti for his brother. At this time, three accused identified as Sanjay Bangar, Abhishek Bangar and Akash demanded some as well. However, when Dharmendra refused, the accused started abusing him which led to a heated argument and an altercation. The fight was stopped as locals intervened. Indore Shocker: Holkar Science College Students Hold Principal, Professors Hostage for an Hour After Being Denied Holi Celebrations.

Post this, Dharmendra returned home but came back to the spot to collect his slippers. This is when the accused stabbed him with a knife. Although Dharmendra was rushed to the hospital, but died on the way. After the incident came to light, the police registered a case of murder against the three accused, all of whom worked at a garment shop.

Cops also managed to arrest one of the accused while a search to nab the other two is underway. In his complaint, Dharmendra's brother Devendra said that a bhandara was organised in the locality for Maha Shivratri, and they had gone to eat around 8 PM. He further said that when Dharmendra brought sev-nukti for his brother, the accused demanded some as well. But he refused, which led to a fight. Indore Shocker: Youth Dies by Suicide After Girlfriend’s Parents Refuse Their Marriage Citing His Short Height and Death in Their Family.

The complainant further said that Dharmendra was confronted by women from the accused's family when he went back to take his slippers. While the women held him by his collar, the three accused assaulted him. During the fight, the trio stabbed Dharmendra in the abdomen, causing severe injuries which led to his death.

