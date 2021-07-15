Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 15 (ANI): Amid a power tussle in Punjab Congress that has been going on for almost a month where Navjot Singh Sidhu is openly rebelling against the state government, a supporter of Sidhu has put up a poster of him and his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu in Punjab's Ludhiana.

Speaking to ANI Yashraj Grewal who has put up the poster said, "Babbar Sher Ek Hi Hota Hai. I am their supporter and have no political links. I want him to become the Chief Minister as only he can work for Punjab's development."

Sidhu has been openly rebelling against the state government by criticising the electricity crisis.

The party leadership had conducted several meetings with state leaders to understand the issues and find a middle ground. Recently, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also assumed the role of a mediator and facilitated a meeting between party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and Rahul Gandhi.

According to sources, Congress is all set to announce Navjot Singh Sidhu as the new Chief of Punjab Congress Committee (PCC) on Friday. "Sidhu will be appointed as the new PCC chief along with two working presidents. Sunil Jakhar, who is currently heading Punjab Congress will be adjusted in AICC," said sources. (ANI)

