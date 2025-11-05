Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI): NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday stated that the Election Commission is undermining India's democracy and called for fair and transparent elections, making strong remarks in the wake of allegations of irregularities in the 2024 Haryana assembly elections.

She also noted that the Election Commission is not providing transparent data or countering the data provided by the opposition parties.

Also Read | Air India Alerts Passengers Over Flights Delays Due to Temporary Network Glitch at Airports; Says 'System Restored'.

"It's very, very unfortunate that the election commission, which we had complete faith in, is not coming up with any transparent data or challenging any data that is given by us either. It's actually letting India's democracy down because the whole idea of independent India was to have a fair election in this country within the view of whatever the guidelines were laid by Ambedkarji in the Constitution of India," Sule told ANI.

Without naming, Ajit Pawar led the NCP faction, and Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena, allies of the BJP in Maharashtra, Sule said, "So with this background, when the entire opposition and not just the opposition, there are two partners of the BJP who, unfortunately, they are calling crutches now. The two crutches of BJP in Maharashtra. I am not calling them crutches; their ally has called them crutches, joined hands with us and said that there is a problem in the names and voters' list. So if the two allies/crutches are also admitting that there is a problem, the opposition is saying that," Sule said.

Also Read | West Bengal SIR: Man Dies by Suicide in Bhangar Allegedly out of Fear of SIR of Voter List, 2nd Such Case in 2 Days; Political Blame Game Erupts.

She further expressed disappointment with the approach of the Election Commission.

"I think in a fair and vibrant democracy of India, we need fair and transparent elections, and we are hugely disappointed with the approach of the Election Commission of India as well as the Election Commission of Maharashtra," Sule added.

Rahul Gandhi, in a press conference in the national capital on Wednesday, alleged "large-scale voter fraud" in the 2024 Haryana assembly elections.

He referred to the list of voters issued by the Election Commission ahead of the Haryana assembly polls and alleged that there were nearly 25 lakh fake votes in the state.

He stated that a corrupt voter list undermines democracy.

"Now, we have proof that the voter list in India is a lie. "If the voter list is a lie, there is no democracy," Gandhi said during his 'H Files' press conference.

Voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on 121 constituencies will be held onThursday. The remaining 122 constituencies will vote in the second phase on November 11. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)