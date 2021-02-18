Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 18 (ANI): Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday alleged Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) "has become a den of corruption and maladministration" and said the party will reach out to people.

Surjewala, who is AICC in-charge of Karnataka, told the media here that people in Bengaluru "are being fleeced in the name of various taxes by BBMP".

He also alleged that they were facing problems concerning solid waste disposal, drinking water, electricity and transport.

"Today only, we saw a court judgement wherein a sitting BJP legislator has been accused of encroaching upon a piece of land. There are multiple such issues plaguing the city," he said.

Attacking the centre over rising prices of petrol, diesel and gas cylinder, he said the rapid increase in fuel prices has upset the budget of the common man.

"The price of an LPG cylinder, which has almost touched Rs 800, has hit the budget of every housewife. Essential commodities are getting out of reach of the poor, salaried class," he said.

"We are going to hold agitation in every ward. We will also launch a house-to-house campaign to create awareness about the mess that the Garden City has been pushed into and how the budget of the common person is being affected. Both the Centre and Yediyurappa government are responsible," he said. (ANI)

