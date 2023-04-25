Kolkata, Apr 25 (PTI) A suspected terrorist of Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) was arrested from West Bengal's Hooghly district on Tuesday, police said.

Acting on the intelligence gathered from arrested members of the terror group, officers of the West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) raided a house in Dadpur and arrested the man, who is in his mid-30s, they said.

The arrested person is a resident of Khargram in Murshidabad district, they added.

"He was arrested when he was visiting a relative's house in Hooghly," a police officer said.

"He was inspired by the Islamic State (IS), and was in active contact with Al Qaeda members. He was responsible for promoting the ideology of the terror group," the officer said.

A case has been filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA, and other relevant sections of the IPC, police said.

"We are questioning him, and working to identify the other members of the outfit. We will produce him in court on Wednesday," the officer said.

Last year, the STF arrested over 15 suspected members of the AQIS from different parts of the state.

