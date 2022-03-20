Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 20 (ANI): Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government over the law and order situation in the state after the BJP MP from Ranaghat was allegedly attacked while returning after watching 'The Kashmir Files'.

Adhikari said that the law and order in the state are non-existent and criminals are roaming free, carrying out unrestrained violence.

Also Read | Cyclone Asani Update: Depression Over Southeast Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea to Intensify in Next 24 Hours.

"Jagannath Sarkar; BJP MP, was attacked near Simultala; under Haringhata PS, as bomb was hurled at his vehicle. He was returning home after watching 'The Kashmir Files'. Law and order is non-existent in West Bengal and criminals are roaming free carrying out unrestrained violence," the BJP leader said in a tweet.

He further wondered how could the security of the general public be ensured when the state administration is not able to ensure the safety of councillors, MLAs and MPs.

Also Read | Badi Pal Dam Outburst Threatens Udaipur As City Stretches Capacity of Its Lakes for Attracting Tourists.

"The attack on the Haringhata MP is an addition to the latest trend of targeting the elected representatives in West Bengal. How would the general public rely on the state administration which can't even ensure the security of councillors, MLAs and MPs?" he added.

Earlier on Saturday, the BJP MP from Ranaghat in West Bengal Jagannath Sarkar alleged that a bomb was hurled at his car when he was returning after watching the film 'The Kashmir Files' in Nadia district.

"I was returning after watching 'The Kashmir Files'. A bomb was hurled at my car on my way back, we escaped it (bomb) narrowly," said Jagannath Sarkar.

Sarkar claimed that he escaped the attack as the car was speeding and the bomb landed behind the vehicle.

The BJP MP claimed that the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated and President Rule should be imposed in the state to save democracy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)