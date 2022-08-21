Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): Contributing to the cleanliness of Indore, BJP cabinet minister Tulsi Silawat and Municipal Corporation Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav along with officials swept the streets of Rajwada, Indore on August 20.

The mayor addressed the reporters and mentioned that the 'Swachta Mitras' keep the city clean throughout the year by maintaining cleanliness while performing their job day in and out.

He further said that the Safai Mitras of Indore, who are from the Valmiki community have a holiday each year to worship their deity Goga Dev. On this day all the Safai Mitra take a holiday and hence the entire city is left without getting swept. It is the responsibility of the citizens of Indore to keep the city clean while they are on leave. This drive was started during the term of the previous mayor Malini Gaur. To maintain the tradition set by the previous mayor and set an example we have carried out this cleanliness drive to raise awareness to keep the city clean.

The drive was also attended by Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat and other officials with great fervour.

Madhya Pradesh's Indore was ranked India's cleanest city for the fifth time in a row by the Centre in November 2021. President Ram Nath Kovind presented the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2021 at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. (ANI)

