Hyderabad, August 21: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao took potshots at Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the latter arrived in Telangana to address a public meeting. Rama Rao took to Twitter to remark that people of Telangana are keen to hear from Amit Shah on why the BJP government decided to release convicts in Bilkis Bano rape case.

"The people of Telangana are very keen to hear from you on why your Govt decided to release 'Sanskari Rapists' of #BilkisBano. Balathkar Justification is against what Hon'ble PM preached from the ramparts of Red Fort Is Gujarat Govt not taking PM sir seriously?" he asked.

The TRS leader who is also a key minister in the cabinet headed by his father K. Chandrasekhar Rao was referring to term "Sanskari" used by a Gujarat MLA of BJP while defending the convicts. In another tweet, KTR taunted Shah on "parivarvad" (nepotism). Amit Shah To Chair Central Zonal Council Meet in Bhopal on August 22.

"The father of an 'Ace cricketer' who rose through the ranks & became BCCI Secretary (purely on merit) is visiting Telangana today," wrote the TRS leader referring to Amit Shah and his son Jay Shah.

"He will campaign for a gentleman whose brother is an MP & whose wife was an MLC contestant And he will lecture & enlighten us on Parivarvad," added KTR in an obvious reference to Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy.

Rajagopal Reddy, who recently quit as MLA from Munugode constituency and resigned from Congress, joined the BJP in the presence of Amit Shah at the public meeting in Munugode.

Meanwhile, a banner was spotted in Hyderabad's Begumpet area on Sunday before the arrival of Amit Shah. It carried a question 'Tadipaar Kaun Hai' and with the slogan 'Bye Bye Modi' . The banner did not carry the name of the person or organisation which installed it. The banner was seen near Begumpet Airport where Amit Shah landed. Amit Shah Offers Prayers at Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Matha Devasthanam in Telangana (See Pics).

Banners with the slogan aBye Bye Modi' and posing questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi were seen during the latter's public meeting in Hyderabad early last month.

