Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): The Agra Municipal Corporation has served notices on the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) asking it to pay property tax and water bills for the iconic Taj Mahal, officials said.

According to officials of the ASI, a notice for water tax and one for property tax has been issued.

The ASI has been asked to pay around Rs 1.40 lakh and Rs 1 crore as water tax.

ASI's Superintending Archaeologis t(Agra circle) Raj Patel told ANI, "A notice for water tax and one for property tax has been issued. The property tax is around Rs 1.40 lakh and the water tax is around Rs 1 crore".

More details awaited. (ANI)

