New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): BJP candidate from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, Parvesh Verma, on Monday announced that Talkatora Stadium will be renamed in honor of Bhagwan Maharshi Valmiki.

Addressing a press conference, Verma said, "In the first NDMC council meeting after February 8, we will bring a proposal to rename Talkatora Stadium as Bhagwan Maharshi Valmiki Stadium. This will be a tribute to the great saint and philosopher whose teachings continue to inspire generations."

Expressing confidence in his electoral victory, Verma predicted a massive defeat for Arvind Kejriwal, stating, "We will win by a margin of more than 20,000 votes. It could even go up to 25,000-26,000. Arvind Kejriwal will lose his deposit here and will come third."

The BJP's campaign in New Delhi has been focused on governance, transparency, and public welfare. Verma's statement reflects the party's strong position and confidence in securing a decisive win in the constituency.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday accused the BJP of planning a conspiracy ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. He alleged that the party would misuse the Delhi Police and that those affiliated with the party would deceive voters by posing as personnel from the Election Commission of India.

Kejriwal claimed that the BJP was heading for its worst defeat, saying, "Aam Aadmi Party is heading to a historic victory and BJP is heading towards its worst defeat. BJP will use Delhi Police to commit hooliganism. BJP workers will go to poor people and tell them that they are from the Election Commission and will put ink on their finger and tell them to take Rs 3,000 and cast their vote."

He further alleged, "BJP people are going to slums and saying that people from the Election Commission are coming to get your vote cast on the night before the elections. All of them are cheating and lying. The Election Commission does not come to your home to conduct voting."

Manish Sisodia, in a prior address, claimed that the public would reject the BJP's threats through their votes and re-elect Kejriwal as Chief Minister. "The public will answer BJP's hooliganism with their votes. Baba Saheb made the people (Public) the masters by creating a democratic system. Now BJP is threatening the people. They are threatening the workers and leaders of Aam Aadmi Party. Let me tell the BJP people, we are the disciples of Baba Saheb and Bhagat Singh ji, we are not going to be scared of your hooliganism. The public has made up its mind to teach you a lesson and make Kejriwal the Chief Minister again."

Monday marks the last day of campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections. The national capital will go to the polls on February 5, and the election results will be declared on February 8. (ANI)

