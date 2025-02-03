Malappuram, February 3: A 25-year-old woman was found dead at her home in Kerala's Malappuram last week. Her husband, Prabhin, has been arrested after her family accused him of torturing her physically and mentally. The couple had married in May 2023. Her family alleges he would insult her for not being beautiful and not finding a job. The police have filed a case under abetment to suicide and cruelty charges.

As reported by NDTV, As per reports, Vishnuja's father, Vasudevan, said her husband, Prabhin, regularly insulted her, calling her too thin and unattractive. He did not allow her to ride his bike and pressured her to find a job. Despite her efforts, she couldn’t get a job. The family only learned about the harassment from her friends after her death. Vasudevan suspects Prabhin murdered Vishnuja, claiming he hanged her. The family also alleges that Prabhin's relatives supported his actions. Kerala Shocker: Man Slashes Woman’s Neck While Having Sex With Her in Kadinamkulam, Flees Scene After Murder; Held From Kottayam.

After Vishnuja's tragic death, her friends have revealed troubling details about her struggles. One friend shared that Prabhin physically and mentally tortured Vishnuja. "She couldn't bear it anymore and started telling me everything. I advised her to come back home," the friend said. Kerala Shocker: Black Magic Practitioner Rapes, Impregnates 19-Year-Old Girl on Pretext of Expediting Her Marriage; Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison.

Vishnuja's friend accused Prabhin of monitoring her chats to prevent her from sharing her struggles with others. "Her WhatsApp was linked to his phone, so she couldn’t talk freely. We used Telegram to communicate secretly," the friend said.

Vishnuja’s husband, Prabhin, has been taken into custody following serious allegations made by her family. He was arrested after her tragic death, with accusations of physical and mental torture from her family and friends. Authorities have charged him with abetment to suicide and cruelty, following a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding her passing.

