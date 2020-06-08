India News | Talks with China Positive, Will Continue: Rajnath Singh

Mumbai, Jun 8 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said India's military and diplomatic levels talks with China have been positive and will continue.

Addressing the BJP's Maharashtra Jan-Samvad Rally via video link, the minister also said the Narendra Modi-led government will ensure that the India's pride is not affected as far as the situation along Indo-China border is concerned.

"The border dispute between India and China has been ongoing for a long time. We want to resolve it as soon as possible," Singh said.

"Talks with China are on at military and diplomatic level. The June 6 talks were very positive and both the countries have agreed to continue talks to resolve the ongoing tussle," he said.

"I want to assure people that leadership of the country is in strong hands and we will not compromise on India's pride and self-respect," he said.

Singh said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and some opposition leaders had sought the government's clarification on what is happening at the India-China border.

"As the Defence Minister of the country, I want to say that whatever I have to say I will say it inside Parliament, I will not mislead the people," the minister said.

