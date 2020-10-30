Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 30 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam among several dignitaries observed Muthuramalingam Guru Pooja in Pasumpon village on Friday.

Leaders of the opposition also paid tributes to freedom fighter Muthuramalingam Thevar on his birth anniversary, marked as Guru Pooja.

More than 8,000 police personnel were deployed at the village on the occasion.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, people from other states, however, were not permitted in the village.

Only local residents were allowed with COVID protocols like wearing face masks and temperature checks. (ANI)

