Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 12 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin addressed World Tamils Diaspora Day 2024 held at Chennai Trade Centre on Friday.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin expressed pleasure over welcoming the Tamil diaspora.

"It was published in a newspaper that I am unwell, and my health condition was bad, but nothing is wrong with me when the people of Tamil Nadu are happy. I am someone who puts aside all such news and works beyond my strength", said MK Stalin.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin assures that he would facilitate all those Tamils who want to come back.

"Steps are being taken to bring back Tamils who want to return home due to medical conditions and various other reasons", said MK Stalin.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin further highlighted how his government is reaching out to Tamils stranded abroad.

"A separate department has been set up in the DGP office to receive complaints from Tamils stranded in foreign countries. They have been assured of protection from the extraordinary situations that have occurred in various countries including Ukraine, Cambodia, and Sudan", said MK Stalin.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin emphasised investment coming from Tamils abroad and said that memorandums of understanding have been made for overseas Tamils to invest in the homeland.

In his attempt to unify the Tamil Diaspora, MK Stalin said, "Even if we are separated by water, land and continents, we are all brothers. It doesn't matter where we live."

To make this event more special, Tamils who excelled in 8 categories namely Tamil literature, Education, Social Development, Women, Business, Science and Technology, Sports and Medicine were honoured by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at the occasion of World Tamil Diaspora Day.

Tamils from about 58 countries participated in the two-day World Tamil Diaspora Day celebrations, inaugurated by Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday. (ANI)

