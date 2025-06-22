Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 22 (ANI): A major crack and lateral shift developed on the Hosur flyover along the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway on Saturday, disrupting vehicular movement and causing heavy traffic congestion, officials said.

The National Highway witnessed heavy traffic as vehicular movement to Bengaluru was suspended.

The flyover, located near the Hosur Bus Stand, reportedly shifted laterally by about half a foot, with a visible crack in its central portion. Following the development, officials from the National Highways Authority rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection.

Authorities immediately closed the flyover to all vehicular traffic as a precautionary measure.

As a result, vehicles travelling from the Salem-Chennai region via Krishnagiri to Bengaluru were diverted to the service road in front of the flyover.

The diversion has led to significant traffic snarls, with congestion stretching up to 3 km from the Hosur Bus Stand. Commuters and motorists have been facing severe delays and inconvenience.

National Highway officials have launched a detailed investigation into the cause of the damage. (ANI)

