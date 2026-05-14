India News | Tamil Nadu: Devotees Throng Tiruchirappalli to Attend Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple Chithirai Car Festival

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 14 (ANI): The grand Chithirai Therottam (car festival) of the famous Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam, revered by devotees as "Bhoologa Vaikuntham," was held with religious fervour, with thousands of devotees participating in the procession and pulling the temple chariot.

The temple, regarded as the foremost among the 108 Vaishnavite shrines, witnesses the arrival of thousands of devotees every day from across Tamil Nadu and various other states to worship Lord Namperumal.

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The annual Chithirai festival, also known as "Viruppan Thirunal," commenced on May 6 with the ceremonial flag hoisting. During the 10-day festival, Lord Namperumal has been giving darshan to devotees in different vahanams, including Garuda Vahanam, Yaali Vahanam, Elephant Vahanam, Golden Horse Vahanam, Flower Chariot and Karpaga Virutcham Vahanam.

As part of the ninth-day celebrations, the much-awaited temple car festival was conducted in a grand manner early Thursday morning.

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Earlier, Lord Namperumal, adorned with various sacred ornaments including the Muthupandiyan Kondai, the parrot garland traditionally associated with Srivilliputhur Andal, and Ratna Abhaya Hastham, was brought in procession from the sanctum sanctorum and seated in the decorated temple chariot.

At around 5.55 am, devotees chanting "Renga, Renga" enthusiastically pulled the massive chariot through the four Chithirai streets surrounding the temple. M Ramesh, MLA of Srirangam constituency, flagged off the procession by participating in pulling the chariot rope.

The chariot procession is scheduled to pass through the four Chithirai streets before returning to the temple premises.

Devotees in large numbers from Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Karur and Pudukkottai districts participated in the festival and offered prayers to Lord Namperumal.

According to temple belief, worshipping Lord Namperumal during the Chithirai Ther festival helps remove obstacles to marriage and relieves devotees from various doshas. As a result, devotees thronged the temple to light lamps and break coconuts as part of their prayers.

Heavy police security arrangements were made to regulate the crowd and ensure the smooth conduct of the procession.

The arrangements for the festival were jointly made by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department and the temple administration.

In view of the Chithirai car festival, a local holiday was declared for the Tiruchirappalli district. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)