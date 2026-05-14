Gold Rate Today, May 14, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities
Gold rate remained elevated across major Indian cities on Thursday, May 14, following the Centre’s decision to raise import duties on gold and silver to 15%. Check latest gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhopal, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad on May 14.
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Gold rate remained elevated across major Indian cities on Thursday, May 14, following the Centre’s decision to raise import duties on gold and silver to 15%. The government’s move, aimed at curbing bullion imports and easing pressure on the rupee and trade deficit, has added fresh momentum to domestic gold prices. Check latest gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhopal, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad.
According to data from GoodReturns, 24-carat gold prices were trading above INR 1.54 lakh per 10 grams in several cities, while 22-carat gold hovered near INR 1.42 lakh per 10 grams. Chennai continued to report higher rates than most metro cities due to local market variations and state-level factors. Gold, Silver Import Duty Hike: India Raises Tariffs on Precious Metals to 15% To Curb Overseas Purchases and Support Rupee.
Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) May 14, 2026
|City
|22K Gold
|24K Gold
|Delhi
|INR 1,41,310
|INR 1,54,140
|Mumbai
|INR 1,41,160
|INR 1,53,990
|Chennai
|INR 1,43,310
|INR 1,56,340
|Kolkata
|INR 1,41,160
|INR 1,53,990
|Bengaluru
|INR 1,41,160
|INR 1,53,990
|Hyderabad
|INR 1,41,160
|INR 1,53,990
|Ahmedabad
|INR 1,41,160
|INR 1,53,990
|Jaipur
|INR 1,41,310
|INR 1,54,140
|Lucknow
|INR 1,41,310
|INR 1,54,140
|Bhopal
|INR 1,41,160
|INR 1,53,990
|Srinagar
|INR 1,41,160
|INR 1,53,990
|Jodhpur
|INR 1,41,160
|INR 1,53,990
|Noida
|INR 1,41,310
|INR 1,54,140
|Gurugram
|INR 1,41,310
|INR 1,54,140
|Ghaziabad
|INR 1,41,310
|INR 1,54,140
Gold prices in India have remained volatile in recent months due to global economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and fluctuations in the US dollar. Analysts said the latest import duty increase could keep domestic bullion prices firm in the near term, especially ahead of wedding season demand. However, higher duties may also impact retail purchases and jewellery demand if prices continue to rise sharply.
Industry experts have also cautioned that steep import taxes could revive unofficial gold inflows and smuggling activity, which had declined after the government reduced duties in 2024. Gold Rate Today, May 13, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.
Silver rates also remained strong on May 13 amid global industrial demand and safe-haven buying trends. Traders are closely watching international commodity markets, US Federal Reserve policy signals and rupee movements for further direction in bullion prices.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 08:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).