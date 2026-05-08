India News | Tamil Nadu: DMK Leader Anbil Mahesh Hails Class 12 Results

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 8 (ANI): DMK leader and former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday celebrated Trichy's academic milestone as the district secured the fifth position across all educational boards in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to ANI, the leader credited the district's success to the guidance provided by the state leadership.

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Expressing his pride in the performance, Poyyamozhi stated, "Being a person from Trichy, I'm so happy because now Trichy is ranked at the 5th place in all schools, if you're taking irrespective of boards. And in terms of government schools alone, Trichy has ranked in 3rd place. I'm so happy. Even I wish the CEOs, I wish through you also, I would like to thank my leader, I would like to, because under his guidance only, we have achieved this one."

The former minister highlighted that the Class 10 board results are expected to be announced on May 20.

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He said, "We have achieved the 12th results. Because the 10th results, I think, are coming on the 20th of May. This 12th result, when you compare it to last year, is almost a 0.17% increase. When compared to last year. So, this time, I think it's 95.27%."

While congratulating the successful candidates of Class 12, the DMK leader further issued a heartfelt message to students who did not clear the examination and reminded them that the state government has provided immediate opportunities for re-evaluation and supplementary exams scheduled for June and July.

Offering words of encouragement, Poyyamozhi said, "This is just a result, not your life. So, those who have not passed this examination, don't worry. The government, the department, especially the examination part, has given you the time. I think in June and July, you can again appear for the examination. And again, you can come back and clear the 12th standard, and you can go to the college levels. All the best to each and every student."

The leader reiterated Tamil Nadu's firm stance against the three-language policy and public exams for primary classes and said, " So don't worry, irrespective of the parties, irrespective of politics, we'll be there with you. Take a strong step on that one. Because we can't accept a three-language policy. We can't accept students studying at the 3rd standard, 5th standard, and 8th standard who are going to appear for public examination."

Concluding his address, the Minister reassured the student community that their welfare would remain the top priority for the state government. "Don't worry, irrespective of the parties, we will be there with you to take strong steps for your education," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)