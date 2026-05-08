Kolkata Traffic Advisory for May 9: PM Narendra Modi To Visit Brigade Parade Ground for West Bengal Swearing-In Ceremony; Check Diversions, Parking Restrictions

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Kolkata Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new West Bengal government at Brigade Parade Ground on May 9, 2026. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Kolkata to attend the ceremony, prompting large-scale security and traffic arrangements across the city.

The advisory includes restrictions on key roads, vehicle movement controls, and parking bans to ensure smooth VVIP movement, public safety, and traffic management during the high-profile event. Who Will Be the CM of West Bengal? Suvendu Adhikari and Agnimitra Paul Emerge As Top Contenders.

Kolkata Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of PM Modi’s Visit for Oath Ceremony

Traffic Notification in connection with the visit of the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India to the city of Kolkata for attending OATH-TAKING Ceremony of newly formed West Bengal Government at Brigade Parade Ground, Kolkata on 09.05.2026. pic.twitter.com/Q6OiXb2Ei4 — Kolkata Traffic Police (@KPTrafficDept) May 8, 2026

Kolkata Traffic Advisory for May 9

According to Kolkata Police, traffic movement will be restricted on several important roads at different times on May 9. The affected stretches include Esplanade Ramp, KP Road, Hospital Road, Lovers Lane, Casuarina Avenue, and Queensway. Authorities said restrictions will be implemented in phases depending on security requirements and convoy movement linked to the ceremony.

Temporary diversions and stoppages may also be enforced on adjoining roads as needed, with officials monitoring real-time traffic conditions throughout the day. West Bengal Assembly Dissolved, Mamata Banerjee Maintains ‘Chief Minister’ Tag on Social Media.

Goods Vehicle Ban With Exemptions

A citywide ban on goods vehicle movement within Kolkata Police limits will remain in force from 4 am to 8 pm on May 9.

However, vehicles carrying essential supplies such as LPG cylinders, CNG, petroleum products, oxygen, vegetables, medicines, fruits, fish, and milk have been exempted from the restriction. Officials said the measure is aimed at reducing congestion and ensuring unhindered movement of emergency and essential services during the VVIP visit.

Parking Restrictions Near Brigade Parade Ground

Parking has been completely prohibited in and around Victoria Memorial Hall and several adjoining roads, including sections of AJC Bose Road, Khidirpur Road, Hospital Road, Queensway, Cathedral Road, Casuarina Avenue, and Lovers Lane. Police have warned that vehicles parked in restricted zones may be removed to ensure clear access routes for emergency and official convoys.

Kolkata Police said traffic on routes connected to the convoy movement and ceremony venue may be temporarily stopped or diverted as required. The restrictions will remain in effect from 4 am to 8 pm or until the conclusion of the event, depending on ground conditions. Commuters have been advised to plan travel in advance and avoid restricted areas to prevent delays and congestion during the day.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Kolkata Traffic Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 03:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).