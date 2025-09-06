Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 6 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Sairam Matwin matchstick factory in Thittankulam industrial estate in Thoothukudi district, damaging machinery and raw materials worth several lakhs of rupees, according to an official on Saturday.

The factory, operated by Jageeswaran, a resident of Muthaiyammal Street in Kovilpatti, was functioning as usual when the fire suddenly started in the machine.

Initial investigation revealed that the fire began in a matchstick-making machine while employees were on duty.

As the fire spread in the area, the workers quickly evacuated the premises and immediately alerted the Kovilpatti Fire and Rescue Services.

Soon after the information, firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to extinguish the flames.

The official said that no casualties were reported in the incident. However, they confirmed that the machinery and raw materials sustained heavy damage, resulting in losses in lakhs.

The Kovilpatti East Police Station is currently investigating the cause of the fire, and further details are awaited. (ANI)

