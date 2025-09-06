Delhi, September 6: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old boy reached the Paharganj police station with a knife lodged in his chest after three minors allegedly attacked him outside his school in central Delhi. Police said one of the assailants stabbed the boy while his two associates restrained him, with one even threatening him using a broken beer bottle. The victim was immediately rushed to Kalawati Saran Hospital and later referred to RML Hospital, where doctors successfully removed the knife.

As reported by news agency PTI, preliminary investigations revealed that the attack was motivated by revenge. About 10-15 days prior, one of the accused minors had been beaten by a group of boys and suspected the victim of instigating the assault. To settle the score, the three teenagers confronted the boy near his school gate and carried out the violent attack. Delhi Shocker: Man Strangles Wife to Death During Argument Over Instagram Reels In Najafgarh, Later Tries To Die by Suicide.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan told PTI that the assailants acted in a coordinated manner, with one holding the victim and another threatening him with a broken beer bottle before the stabbing. The investigation also confirmed that the knife and broken bottle were recovered from the spot, providing crucial evidence for the case. Delhi Shocker: Undertrial Prisoner Aman Killed by Inmates in Saket Court Lock-Up, Police Say Old Feud Reason Behind Murder.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act at Paharganj police station, PTI reported. Acting swiftly on local intelligence, police conducted raids in the Aram Bagh area and apprehended all three accused minors, aged 15 and 16, within hours of the incident. Authorities said further inquiries are ongoing to determine if more individuals were involved or had prior knowledge of the planned attack.

