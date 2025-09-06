Meerut, September 6: Meerut’s Daurala area has been gripped by fear after repeated incidents of women allegedly being attacked by what locals call a “nude gang.” Police have now launched a full-fledged investigation, deploying drones and additional forces, after the fourth such incident was reported in Bharaala village.

In the latest case, two unidentified men allegedly attempted to drag a woman into nearby fields while she was on her way to work. The woman resisted, screamed for help, and managed to free herself. Villagers quickly rushed to the spot and surrounded the fields, but no suspects were found. According to her family, the woman said the men were completely naked, heightening the shock and fear surrounding the case. Traumatised, she has since changed her job and now takes a different route to work. Theft Caught on Camera in Bengaluru: Naked Man Drills Hole in Shop, Steals Phones Worth INR 25 Lakh To Shower Gifts on Girlfriend; Arrested (Watch Video).

Local villagers claim this is the fourth such attempt, with previous incidents going unreported due to the fear of public shame. “Initially, people thought these were isolated cases. But now the situation is serious and has created an atmosphere of fear,” said village chief Rajendra Kumar, noting that women have been the sole targets. Undergarment Theft in Agra: Man on Two-Wheeler Caught Stealing Undergarments in Broad Daylight From House in Tajganj, Police React After CCTV Video Surfaces.

Responding to the panic, police conducted a massive search operation last Saturday, scanning the fields with drones in the presence of senior officials. CCTV cameras have been installed in vulnerable areas, and women police officers have been deployed for patrolling. “We combed the area with drones and the help of villagers but found no suspects. The search is ongoing,” said SSP Vipin Tada, who personally inspected the site.

While many villagers remain confined to their homes fearing further attacks, some believe this could be a rumor spread by mischief-makers to malign the administration. Police continue to investigate all possibilities.

