New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to list for hearing a plea filed by the Tamil Nadu government seeking transfer of its petition against the recent searches by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the state-run liquor retailer from the Madras High Court to another High Court outside the state.

Senior advocate Vikram Chaudhari, appearing for the state government, mentioned the matter before the apex court saying the petition be heard urgently ahead of next hearing in the High Court.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan said, "We will list it," said the CJI.

The Madras High court on March 20 orally directed the ED not to proceed further pursuant to its raids at the TASMAC headquarters in the city. However, on the next date of hearing on March 25, the High Court bench recused from hearing the petitions filed by state and Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) against the recent raids conducted by the ED on the state-run liquor retailer.

The High Court bench then posted the matter for a final hearing on April 8.

The ED had claimed that it had uncovered serious financial irregularities involving distilleries and bottling units, including generation of unaccounted cash and illicit payments.

TASMAC accused the ED of harassing its employees under the guise of an investigation. (ANI)

