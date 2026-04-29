India News | Tamil Nadu: Grand Chithirai Festival Car Procession in Madurai Draws Thousands of Devotees

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 29 (ANI): A large number of devotees on Wednesday witnessed the grand temple car procession (Therottam) on the 11th day of the Chithirai Festival in Madurai.

One of the devotees, Kiruba, speaking to ANI, said, "The Chithirai Festival is currently taking place in Madurai with great grandeur and celebration... Today marks the 11th day of the festival, and the grand chariot procession (Therottam) is being held. A large number of people from outside the city have come to witness the festival. In fact, it feels like the entire city of Madurai has gathered here to watch the procession... I have been participating in the Chithirai Festival since my childhood... Compared to last year, this year, more people have dressed up as Goddess Meenakshi and taken part in the celebrations, which makes me feel very happy."

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Another devotee, Udhya Sri, said, "I wanted to see Goddess Meenakshi last night, but I couldn't. So today, I've come to see her during the chariot procession... Goddess Meenakshi looks very beautiful. I wished to dress up like her, so I came dressed in the form of Goddess Meenakshi... I feel very happy wearing the Meenakshi Amman costume... I am very happy to be part of today's festival."

Earlier in March, A grand temple chariot festival (Therottam) of the Uyyakondan Thirumalai Ujjivanathar Temple, the 67th among the revered Thevara Paadal Petra Sthalams, was held with great devotion and enthusiasm, as large numbers of devotees gathered to pull the chariot amid the sounds of traditional Kailaya instruments.

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The temple is historically significant as the place where Lord Shiva is believed to have restored life to Markandeya and is revered as a sacred site where the deity blesses devotees with salvation. It is one of the 274 Paadal Petra Sthalams praised in Thevaram hymns by saints Appar, Sundarar, and Thirugnanasambandar.

The Brahmotsavam festival at the temple commenced on March 23 with the ceremonial flag hoisting, followed by daily rituals and processions.

The grand chariot procession of Lord Ujjivanathar along with Goddess Anjanatchi and Balambikai was preceded by an aarti by a priest.

The devotees participated in large numbers, pulling the chariot through the streets with great fervor, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of Kailaya instruments and traditional women's Kolattam dances.

The Chithirai festival is one of the most significant religious and cultural celebrations in Tamil Nadu, drawing lakhs of pilgrims each year to witness the unique tradition that blends devotion, pageantry, and community spirit. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)