Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 15 (ANI): State Mahila Congress workers on Thursday staged a protest outside Chennai's KK Nagar Post Office and mailed postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, asking them to "stop shaming the Hathras victim".

Congress MLAs Vijayadharani said that the women of this country, especially Dalit, feel unsafe. "We are fighting for justice for the Dalit woman who was raped and murdered in Hathras."

She alleged Yogi Adityanath government has said that the woman was "characterless" and that the family killed her. "They removed all evidence and said that no rape happened; they sent the case to the CBI so that its foundation is broken," Vijayadharani added.

She called UP a "killer field" and said that PM Modi's silence establishes that he is against the women of this country.

"Our postcard protest will continue until we get justice for women," Vijayadharani told ANI. (ANI)

