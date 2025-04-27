Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 27 (ANI): In a cabinet reshuffle, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin recommended, and Governor RN Ravi approved significant changes to the state cabinet on Sunday.

This development came after the resignations of V Senthil Balaji, the Minister for Electricity, Prohibition, and Excise, and Dr K Ponmudy, the Minister for Forests and Khadi.

Balaji's removal followed a Supreme Court warning over his bail in a money laundering case, while Ponmudy was dropped due to his recent derogatory remarks that had sparked controversy.

According to the announcement made by Raj Bhavan, the following ministerial changes have been implemented.

SS Sivasankar, the Minister for Transport, has now been additionally entrusted with the Electricity portfolio. He will henceforth serve as the Minister for Transport and Electricity.

S Muthusamy, who was previously the Minister for Housing and Urban Development, has now been assigned the additional responsibility of Prohibition and Excise, making him the Minister for Housing and Prohibition and Excise.

RS Rajakannappan, who previously managed the Milk and Dairy Development, will now take charge of Forests and Khadi and has been appointed Minister for Forests and Khadi.

In addition to these reshuffles, the Chief Minister has recommended the induction of T Mano Thangaraj, the MLA from Padmanabhapuram, into the cabinet. This recommendation has also been approved by the Governor.

The swearing-in ceremony for the newly appointed ministers is scheduled for Monday, April 28, 2025, at 6:00 PM at Raj Bhavan, Chennai. (ANI)

