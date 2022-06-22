Dindigul (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 22 (ANI): At least one person was killed in the fire that broke out at a shop of firecracker outside the Dindigul Collector's Office in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

"Fire broke out at a firecracker shop opposite the Dindigul Collector's Office. One person was killed in the incident. We will register a case and investigate the matter," Superintendent of Dindigul Police V. Baskaran informed.

More details into this matter are awaited. (ANI)

