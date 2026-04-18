New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): As the Tamil Nadu assembly polls approach, Royapuram constituency stands as a vital political heartland in North Chennai.

For over three decades, the constituency was the AIADMK bastion, specifically under the leadership of veteran D Jayakumar, but it shifted toward the DMK in 2021 with the victory of sitting MLA Idream R Murthy, marking it as a critical battleground for the forthcoming polls.

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This constituency serves as a historic working-class stronghold for the fishing community, port labourers, and small-scale traders. Thus, beyond political visibility, the demands of fishermen here are rooted in the survival of their livelihood, including better opportunities for sales.

Additionally, the area faces significant urban challenges, most notably the severe air and dust pollution generated by heavy freight traffic. Residents frequently cite traffic bottlenecks near the Royapuram bridge and the persistent issue of sewage contamination in drinking water as their primary grievances, making infrastructure and environmental health the central themes of the current election cycle.

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The 2026 race presents a high-stakes battle in a constituency characterised by its dense working-class population and historical ties to the Chennai Port.

In a strategic shift, the DMK has fielded Dr A Subair Khan, a renowned orthopaedic surgeon and son of the late veteran leader A. Rahman Khan, to defend the seat won by the party in 2021.

He faces a formidable challenge from AIADMK heavyweight and six-time MLA D Jayakumar, who is campaigning for an eighth time to reclaim his former bastion. Jayakumar is highlighting his long-standing rapport with the coastal community as the former Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister.

The contest also features TV Somu of actor Vijay's TVK and Babumailan of the NTK.

However, AIADMK, DMK and TVK all parity candidates are not voters in the Royapuram constituency.

D Jayakumar won the seat in 2016 with 55,205 votes and a 6.57% margin. However, he was defeated in 2021 by Idream R. Murthy, who secured a commanding 53.16% of the vote and a victory margin of over 27,000 votes.

This upcoming contest will, thus, determine whether the DMK's recent dominance in "Old Madras" is permanent or if the AIADMK's veteran leadership will regain its position or whether the new political entrants like the TVK can reshape the constituency's loyalties once again.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The current tenure of the 234-member state assembly ends on May 10. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)