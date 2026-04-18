Mumbai’s suburban railway network will undergo multiple mega blocks on Sunday, April 19, 2026, impacting the Central, Western, Harbour and Transharbour Lines. These blocks are scheduled for essential track, signalling and overhead equipment maintenance.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and expect diversions, cancellations and delays across several sections.

Central Line

A 10-hour mega block will be carried out between Mulund and Dombivli till 10:00 am on Sunday, affecting early morning services.

Passengers may face delays and partial disruptions on this stretch. Indian Railways Rolls Out 3 Special Summer Trains To Handle Holiday Rush From Bihar.

Harbour Line

A mega block will be operated between Vashi and Panvel on the Up and Down Harbour Lines from 11:05 am to 4:05 pm.

UP Harbour services towards CSMT departing Panvel from 10:33 hrs to 15:49 hrs will remain cancelled.

DOWN Harbour services towards Panvel/Belapur departing CSMT from 9:45 hrs to 15:12 hrs will remain cancelled.

Special local trains will run between CSMT Mumbai and Vashi during the block period. Indian Railways Announces 5 New Reforms Under ‘Reform Express’; Cargo, Construction, and Passenger Convenience in Focus.

Transharbour Line

Only the Thane–Vashi section will remain operational from 11:05 am to 4:05 pm.

UP services towards Thane departing Panvel from 11:02 hrs to 15:53 hrs will remain cancelled.

DOWN services towards Panvel departing Thane from 10:01 hrs to 15:20 hrs will remain cancelled.

Uran Line

No block has been announced. All services will run normally.

Western Line

A five-hour jumbo block will be undertaken between Santacruz and Goregaon on the Up and Down fast lines from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

All fast trains will run on slow lines between these stations. Some suburban services will be cancelled, while select Borivali and Andheri trains will run only up to Goregaon on the Harbour Line. Detailed information will be available at station master offices.

Commuters should check updated train schedules before travelling and allow extra time due to expected disruptions.

There is a Sunday mega block in Mumbai on April 19, 2026, affecting the Central, Western, Harbour and Transharbour lines, while the Uran line remains unaffected.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 08:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).