Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 20 (ANI): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is rapidly advancing the process of candidate selection in view of the 2026 state Assembly polls.

As part of this, the first phase of interviews began on March 10 at the party headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai. This process is seen as a crucial stage in the party's election preparations.

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Following this, around 50 names are being finalised on Friday. In today's interviews, Vijay personally met and held discussions with potential candidates for about 50 constituencies. Through this process, he has already finalised candidates for nearly 110 out of the total 234 constituencies.

After completing the interviews at the party office, Vijay left and returned to his residence in Neelankarai.

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At the conclusion of the event, a press meeting was held in which Deputy General Secretary Nirmal Kumar addressed the media.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the TVK party is firm and fully prepared to face the election.

Referring to the DMK, he remarked that even MK Stalin is not aware of how many parties are in their alliance, while the AIADMK is travelling to Delhi for alliance talks.

He also stated that crimes against women are increasing in Tamil Nadu, and that it is not right to arrest offenders only after crimes such as violence and sexual assault against women and children occur. He emphasised that crimes should be prevented from happening in the first place, and that this is the primary duty of the police.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that Tamil Nadu would go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into effect immediately, with the initiation of the election process for the 234-member state assembly, whose current tenure ends on May 10.

The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes DMK, Congress, and Other parties, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his political debut in this election with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)