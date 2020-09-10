Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 10 (ANI): As many as 5,528 new COVID-19 cases, 6,185 discharges, and 64 deaths were reported on Thursday in Tamil Nadu, said the State Health Department.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 4,86,052 including 4,29,416 discharges and 8,154 deaths. The active cases stand at 48,482, the health department added.

Tamil Nadu is among the five states that account for nearly 70 percent of deaths due to COVID-19 in the country, Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

With the highest single-day spike of 95,735 new cases and 1,172 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 44-lakh mark on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"The total number of coronavirus cases stand 44,65,864 including 9,19,018 active cases, 34,71,784 cured/recovered/migrated and 75,062 deaths," said the Health Ministry. (ANI)

