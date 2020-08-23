Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Tamil Nadu reported 5,975 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking total cases to 3,79,385 so far in the state.

As per the state's Health and Family Welfare Department, Tamil Nadu reported 5,975 new cases of coronavirus, 6,047 recoveries and 97 deaths today.

With today's cases the total number of cases reach 3,79,385 including 3,19,327 discharges and 6,517 deaths in the state, the health department said.

The number of active cases stands at 53,541 in the state. The number of functioning COVID-19 testing facilities in Tamil Nadu is 139. Of them, 63 are government and 76 private, it added. (ANI)

