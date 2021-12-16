Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 16 (ANI): Tamil Nadu reported 627 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.

As per the health bulletin issued by the state government, the positivity rate stands at 0.59 per cent. A total of 1,04,531 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Bharat Biotech To Donate 2 Lakh Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin to Vietnam.

The bulletin said that 687 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries in the state to 26,93,830.

The death toll increased by 12 and has gone up to 36,656.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: 40-Year-Old Man Drowns Wife In Kapila River, Attempts To Kill Children In Mysore District; Arrested.

The state has 7,476 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)